Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever react to WNBA move to charter flights

- Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.21:34Now PlayingPaused
- Caitlin Clark's rookie season, potential Aces three-peat and other WNBA storylines to follow<p>Yahoo Sports women basketball writer Cassandra Negley breaks down the top WNBA storylines entering the 2024 season including; what Caitlin Clark could accomplish in her rookie season, if the Las Vegas Aces can win a third consecutive championship, and if the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury did enough in the offseason to dethrone the champs. </p>3:34Now PlayingPaused
- Candace Parker announced retirement after 16 seasons in WNBAWNBA legend Candace Parker has announced her retirement following a wildly successful career full of individual accolades and team championships in virtually every stop she made<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/wnba/candace-parker-announced-retirement-after-16-seasons-in-wnba/558463/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Candace Parker announced retirement after 16 seasons in WNBA</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:08Now PlayingPaused
- Will the WNBA revive the Houston Comets franchise?<p>The WNBA was the <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/excitement-around-wnba-season-121454767.html">first league formed in partnership with the NBA</a>, and was dominated early on by the now-defunct Houston Comets, who won the first four WNBA titles. As interest in the league surges this season and expansion plans are underway, will the Comets return as a franchise? </p>0:39Now PlayingPaused
- Josh Hart and OG Anunoby on Knicks nail-biting win in Game 1 vs PacersJosh Hart credited the Knicks great defensive effort down the stretch of their 121-117 Game 1 win over Indiana. He also acknowledged teammate Donte DiVincenzo, whose three-pointer with 40 seconds to go gave New York the lead for good saying, he had the "utmost confidence" in him. OG Anunoby was impressed by the team's poise with the game on the line and commented on guarding his former teammate Pascal Siakam. Anunoby main goal was to make things as "difficult as possible" for him and added that the team will have to continue to make adjustments as the series progresses.9:52Now PlayingPaused
Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever react to WNBA move to charter flights
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark discusses the WNBA move to charter flights.