Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever jersey: Pre-order at Fanatics, Dick's Sporting Goods

Former women's college basketball phenom Caitlin Clark just got drafted to the WNBA, yet she's arguably already the biggest name in the league. The Iowa native was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and opposing teams are already searching for larger arenas for when Clark mania reaches their cities.

What's more, her new WNBA jersey is already available for pre-order at Fanatics, Dick's Sporting Goods, and other stores. Keep scrolling to see how you can score a Caitlin Clark jersey before they start flying off shelves.

Product image of Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Nike Jersey

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Nike Jersey

Pre-order Caitlin Clark's soon-to-be best-selling WNBA jersey today.

$99.99 at Fanatics

Which WNBA team drafted Caitlin Clark?

The Indiana Fever used the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft to select Caitlin Clark. They also landed No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston last season.

Where can you get a Caitlin Clark jersey?

You can find Caitlin Clark's new Indiana Fever jersey at Fanatics for just $99.99. That price applies to every size of her unisex jersey and if you pre-order now you'll receive free shipping with code 24SHIP.

Dick's Sporting Goods also has Clark's jersey available for pre-order in a wide variety of sizes and design types. For instance, you can pre-order her Nike youth jersey for as low as $90 right now.

What number will Caitlin Clark wear?

Caitlin Clark will wear No. 22 for the Indiana Fever. She's had this jersey number for most of her basketball life (including college) because she was born on January 22, 2002.

How do I watch 2024 WNBA games?

The 2024 WNBA season starts in less than a month on Tuesday, May 14. In order to keep up with Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and other soon-to-be stars on their new professional basketball teams, you can stream WNBA games on FuboTV and Paramount+.

New users to FuboTV can take advantage of a one week trial offer to stream games for free and Paramount+ also has a wide variety of streaming plans that they sweeten with a one-week free trial.

For example, you can watch the WNBA, the NFL, and thousands of episodes and movies with a Paramount+ free trial. Once that ends you’ll still have access to all that great content; you’ll just have to pay $5.99 (with ads) or $11.99 (without ads and with Showtime included) per month.

Sign up for Paramount+

Sign up for FuboTV

