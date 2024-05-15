- How Caitlin Clark fared in Fever WNBA debutCaitlin Clark made her highly anticipated WNBA debut against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. This is how the No. 1 overall draft pick did as the Fever lost 92-71.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/caitlin-clark-indiana-fever-wnba-debut/562227/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">How Caitlin Clark fared in Fever WNBA debut</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em>0:39Now PlayingPaused
- 2024 WNBA season odds: Caitlin Clark prop bets, predictionsThe excitement is buzzing for the 2024 WNBA season. Can Caitlin Clark translate her college game to the WNBA? Sportsbooks are giving plenty of options to bet on her performance this season. We examine a few with Drew Dinsick of "Bet the EDGE" podcast.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/news/2024-wnba-season-odds-caitlin-clark-prop-bets-predictions/611663/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">2024 WNBA season odds: Caitlin Clark prop bets, predictions</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>2:45Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Fever 83, Dream 80The Fever defeated the Dream, 83-80. NaLyssa Smith led the way for the Fever with 21 points and 6 rebounds, while Caitlin Clark added 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in her home debut. Rhyne Howard tallied 13 points, 3 steals, and 3 3PM for the Dream in the losing effort. The Fever finish the WNBA preseason, 1-1, while the Dream also finish at 1-1. The Fever will face off against the Sun in the first regular season game on Tuesday, May 14 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2). The Dream will open up against the Sparks on Wednesday, May 15 (10:00 p.m. ET, WNBA League Pass).1:13Now PlayingPaused
- Cheryl Reeve and Carley Knox: Unscripted with Dawn MitchellFOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tips off the series with a dynamic duo from the Minnesota Lynx, President of Basketball Operation and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve and President of Business Operations Carley Knox. Interest in women’s basketball has skyrocketed due to Caitlin Clark and this past college basketball season and that is a terrific boon to the WNBA as well. Reeve and Knox talk about the impact and how that will hopefully affect the upcoming WNBA season. Reeve is also the Head Coach of USA Basketball – so this conversation ranges from the Caitlin Clark effect and the WNBA– to the Olympics in Paris, as well as what it is like for Reeve and Knox to be a married couple working together in the high powered business of professional sports.21:34Now PlayingPaused
- Game Recap: Sun 92, Fever 71Connecticut defeats Indiana, 92-71. For Connecticut, DeWanna Bonner led the way with 20 points and six rebounds while DiJonai Carrington (16 points, five rebounds, two steals), Tyasha Harris (16 points, four 3PM) and Alyssa Thomas (13 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals) combined for 45 points in the victory. Caitlin Clark finished with 20 points (four 3PM), three assists, and two steals while NaLyssa Smith recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks for Indiana in the losing effort. Connecticut improves to 1-0, while Indiana moves to 0-1 in the loss.1:42Now PlayingPaused
- Will the WNBA revive the Houston Comets franchise?<p>The WNBA was the <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://sports.yahoo.com/excitement-around-wnba-season-121454767.html">first league formed in partnership with the NBA</a>, and was dominated early on by the now-defunct Houston Comets, who won the first four WNBA titles. As interest in the league surges this season and expansion plans are underway, will the Comets return as a franchise? </p>0:39Now PlayingPaused
- 2024 NBA Draft Lottery results, Atlanta Hawks win first overall pickThe Atlanta Hawks win the first overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/2024-nba-draft-lottery-results/1734254/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">2024 NBA Draft Lottery results, Atlanta Hawks win first overall pick</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>0:52Now PlayingPaused
How Caitlin Clark fared in Fever WNBA debut
Caitlin Clark made her highly anticipated WNBA debut against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. This is how the No. 1 overall draft pick did as the Fever lost 92-71.
How Caitlin Clark fared in Fever WNBA debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago