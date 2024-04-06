Advertisement

Division I scoring leader Caitlin Clark of Iowa goes to NCAA title game with 3,921 career points

The Associated Press
·3 min read
112
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a three-point basket over UConn guard Ashlynn Shade, right, during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
    1/12

    NCAA UConn Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a three-point basket over UConn guard Ashlynn Shade, right, during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a three-point basket over UConn guard Nika Muhl (10) during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    2/12

    NCAA UConn Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a three-point basket over UConn guard Nika Muhl (10) during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after defeating LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    3/12

    APTOPIX NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after defeating LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) puts up a three-point shot against LSU during the third quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
    4/12

    NCAA LSU Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) puts up a three-point shot against LSU during the third quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) motions after hitting a three-point shot against Colorado during the third quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    5/12

    NCAA Colorado Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) motions after hitting a three-point shot against Colorado during the third quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) brings the ball up court against Colorado during the fourth quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
    6/12

    NCAA Colorado Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) brings the ball up court against Colorado during the fourth quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) is greeted by teammates as she comes off the court during the fourth quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game against Colorado during the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
    7/12

    NCAA Colorado Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) is greeted by teammates as she comes off the court during the fourth quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game against Colorado during the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark reacts in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    8/12

    NCAA West Virginia Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark reacts in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark drives up court in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    9/12

    NCAA West Virginia Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark drives up court in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots over Nebraska guard Callin Hake during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Big Ten women's tournament Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
    10/12

    B10 Nebraska Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots over Nebraska guard Callin Hake during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Big Ten women's tournament Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in the semifinals of the Big Ten women's tournament Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
    11/12

    B10 Michigan Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in the semifinals of the Big Ten women's tournament Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates during Senior Day ceremonies following a victory over Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)
    12/12

    Ohio St Iowa Basketball

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates during Senior Day ceremonies following a victory over Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a three-point basket over UConn guard Ashlynn Shade, right, during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots a three-point basket over UConn guard Nika Muhl (10) during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after defeating LSU in an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) puts up a three-point shot against LSU during the third quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) motions after hitting a three-point shot against Colorado during the third quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) brings the ball up court against Colorado during the fourth quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) is greeted by teammates as she comes off the court during the fourth quarter of a Sweet Sixteen round college basketball game against Colorado during the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark reacts in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark drives up court in the second half of a second-round college basketball game against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots over Nebraska guard Callin Hake during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game in the final of the Big Ten women's tournament Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in the semifinals of the Big Ten women's tournament Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates during Senior Day ceremonies following a victory over Ohio State in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette)

NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader Caitlin Clark will enter the NCAA championship game with 3,921 career points and in sixth place on college basketball's all-division, all-time scoring list.

The Iowa star scored 21 points against UConn in the Final Four of the women's NCAA Tournament.

Clark passed the late Pete Maravich of LSU (3,667) on March 3 to become the career D-I scoring leader among men or women.

Clark has announced she will skip her final season of eligibility and enter to the WNBA draft in April. She will be the presumptive No. 1 pick by the Indiana Fever.

LAST TIME OUT

Clark scored 21 points in Iowa's 71-69 win over UConn in the Final Four in Cleveland on April 5. Clark shot 7 of 18 from the field, including 3 of 11 on 3-pointers. She also had nine rebounds and seven assists.

UP NEXT

No. 1 seed Iowa will play No. 1 seed South Carolina in the championship game in Cleveland on Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT.

HOW TO WATCH

The game will be televised by ABC.

WHO ARE THE ALL-TIME CAREER SCORERS?

Before she was surpassed by Clark, Lynette Woodard had the record for major women's college basketball, with 3,649 points for Kansas from 1977-81. That was before the NCAA took over women’s sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. Before topping Woodard, Clark earlier this season passed Kelsey Plum for the women's NCAA record.

Pearl Moore of Francis Marion has the overall women's record with 4,061 points from 1975-79 at the small-college level in the AIAW. Moore had 177 points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion.

Maravich set his record with no 3-point line and in only three seasons (1967-70), because freshmen at that point weren’t allowed to play on varsity teams.

The all-time, all-division top college scorers' list (men and women):

1. John Pierce, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1990-94, 4,230 points. NAIA. (all-time leader, all divisions, men or women).

2. Philip Hutcheson, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1986-90, 4,106 points. NAIA.

3. Pearl Moore, Francis Marion (S.C), 1975-79, 4,061 points. AIAW. (all-time women’s leader).

4. Travis Grant, Kentucky State, 1969-72, 4,045 points. NCAA D-II.

5. Grace Beyer, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 2020-24, 3,961 points. NAIA.

(asterisk)6. Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 2020-current, 3,921 points (through April 1. All-time NCAA D-I leader).

7. Miriam Walker-Samuels, Claflin (S.C.), 1987-1990, 3,855 points. NAIA.

8. Deb Remmerde, Northwestern (Iowa), 2004-08, 3,854 points. NAIA.

9. Bob Hopkins, Grambling (La.), 1953-56, 3,759 points. NCAA D-II.

10. Archie Talley, Salem College (W.Va.), 1973-76, 3,720 points. NCAA D-II.

11. Steve Platt, Huntington College (Ind.), 1971-74, 3,700 points. NAIA.

12. Pete Maravich, LSU, 1967-70, 3,667 points. NCAA D-I.

13. Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy, 2018-23, 3,664 points. NCAA D-I.

14. Lynette Woodard, Kansas, 1977-81, 3,649 points. AIAW.

(asterisk)-active player.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness