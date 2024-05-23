Cairo youth pool player headed to junior nationals

May 22—CAIRO — 15-year-old Cairo resident Dalton Sellers will return to St. Louis for his third appearance in the APA Jr.'s National Championships in late June-early July.

It was Sellers' father who introduced him to the game of pool. His father has played pool all his life, and in the last few years, the 15-year-old has dove headfirst into the sport.

Like most youth in South Georgia, Sellers has played multiple sports, but nothing excites him like pool.

"Pool is his heart and soul," said Sellers' mother, Heather Sellers.

Sellers is currently ranked 17th in the nation at level five in the American Poolplayers Association Juniors league. He has been playing In the APA Juniors for three years, playing at a local business in downtown Cairo, Punky's.

Sellers doesn't just play in official tournaments, however. In order to play more often, Sellers often plays against adults in cash tournaments.

Now, many corporate sponsors have partnered with the young pool phenom to help send him to the week-long national championship tournament in St. Louis, Missouri.

Sellers will head to St. Louis for the APA Juniors' national championship on June 27, where he hopes to move from No. 17 to first.