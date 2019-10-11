Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar to rematch in WWE

Cain Velasquez stops Brock Lesnar at UFC 121

It's been nearly a decade since Cain Velasquez captured the UFC heavyweight championship from Brock Lesnar. They are now set to rematch, albeit under the WWE spotlight.

WWE officials announced the match-up on Friday, revealing that WWE champion Lesnar would square off with Velasquez. The bout will happen at WWE Crown Jewel at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When the two met in the Octagon, it took Velasquez little more than four minutes to pound out Lesnar to capture UFC gold.

Though Lesnar teased a UFC return to challenge Daniel Cormier for the UFC heavyweight title he once held, he pulled his name from UFC consideration earlier this year to resume his WWE career.

Velasquez made a disastrous return from a two-and-a-half-year hiatus early this year, losing to Francis Ngannou via a 26-second knockout in Phoenix. He has since turned to the world of professional wrestling, just recently signing with the WWE in order to recreate his rivalry with Lesnar in the sports entertainment world.

Also announced for the WWE Crown Jewel event is world boxing champion Tyson Fury, who faces WWE Superstar Braun Strowman.

ESPN reported that Velasquez has notified the UFC of his retirement and signed a multiyear WWE contract, while Fury's participation is expected to be a one-off performance before returning of the world of boxing.

TRENDING > UFC on ESPN+ 19 face-offs: Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson butt heads

Cain Velasquez shocks Brock Lesnar at WWE Smackdown

(Video courtesy of WWE | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)