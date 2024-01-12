Cadillac Williams resigns from position as Auburn’s associate head coach

The latest move regarding Auburn’s coaching staff involves a program legend.

Cadillac Williams, who played for Auburn from 2001-04 and served as an assistant coach for his alma mater over the last five seasons, resigned from his position as associate head coach and running backs coach late Thursday evening.

Williams shared his reasoning for the move in a press release. He says that he is looking to pursue other opportunities.

“After taking time to pray and reflect, I have made the decision to resign from my position with Auburn football to pursue other opportunities. I love Auburn, the players and AU family with all my heart, but this decision is what is best for me, my wife and sons. I am extremely grateful for the coaching opportunity given to me first by Coach Malzahn and most recently by Coach Freeze. These past five years on the Plains have been nothing short of incredible. Auburn is and always will be a special part of my life.” War Eagle!

Williams first joined Auburn’s football staff during the 2019 season under head coach Gus Malzahn, and would go on to serve on the staffs of Bryan Harsin and Hugh Freeze. Following the firing of Harsin during the 2022 season, Williams was named interim head coach. During his time as interim, Williams led the Tigers to a 2-2 record which included an emotional home win over Texas A&M.

Williams is also known as an effective recruiter, as he played a role in landing running backs Tank Bigsby, Damari Alston, and Jeremiah Cobb. He was also the primary recruiter for offensive linemen Clay Wedin and Bradyn Joiner.

Williams’ resignation marks the fourth assistant coach to leave the staff since the offseason began. Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts is now a member of the staff at Florida while defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff has joined Mike Elko’s staff at Texas A&M. Auburn has also parted ways with offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery.

