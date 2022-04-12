Caden Curry is latest Ohio State freshman to shed black stripe

Caden Curry has impressed coaches at Ohio State and has officially had his black stripe removed as we head toward the annual spring game.

Curry is a native of Ohio’s neighbor to the west, Indiana. He was a highly coveted edge rusher as the No. 13 overall ranked defensive end in the 2022 class. Curry picked Ohio state over the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Indiana, and Oregon.

Listen to what the newest member of the “rushmen” had to say about joining the brotherhood.

“Hey, all spring ya’ll been helping me out. Love and apprecaite the love. Shout out rushmen, they’ve been working my (expletive) off and Go Bucks!”

Only time will tell if Curry will become the next in line of great Ohio State pass rushers, but he certainly seems to be on the right track so far.

List

Ohio State football 2022 black-stripe removal tracker

Ohio State football 2022 black-stripe removal tracker | Buckeyes Wire

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.