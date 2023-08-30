Cade York opts for a change of scenery after being cut from Browns

It was a rollercoaster for the Cleveland Browns with former kicker Cade York after drafting him in the fourth round. He had one of the league’s strongest legs and nailed a 58-yarder in Week 1 to beat former quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. But after that moment it all started to fall apart for the former LSU Tiger. In the end, the team waived York on Monday and then attempted to sign him back to the practice squad to give him a chance to figure things out.

Several missed kicks in crucial moments of the game leading to losses as the questions piled up. The team of course chose to stand by him because of the upside he had and I don’t blame him.

Not too surprising though York decided that a change of scenery was in order and opted to sign with the Tennessee Titans and their practice squad officially ending his tenure with the Browns.

