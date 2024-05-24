Cade Otton emerging as a leader in Bucs’ tight end room

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One player who has stepped up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason is tight end Cade Otton.

The veteran is in his third year with the Bucs and he’s up for the challenge that comes with his new role as a leader.

Chris Godwin speaks highly of rookie Jalen McMillan

“We want to be the best unit on the team,” said Otton.

The Bucs are trying to implement a new offense with a focus on establishing the run game, something first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen has harped on this offseason.

Tampa Bay is returning 10 of the 11 offensive starters from last season, which the team and Otton hope will help build chemistry in Coen’s new system.

“It’s so cool, and I think it’s rare in this league to have continuity like that, especially on the offensive players, so I definitely want to take advantage of that,” Otton said. “Baker’s an amazing guy. Just being able to build a relationship with him on and off the field has been great.”

Otton finished the 2023 season with 47 catches for 455 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.