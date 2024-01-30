C.J. Stroud named to AFC Pro Bowl roster

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is expected to be named the AFC offensive rookie of the year in Las Vegas next week and he'll be spending some time in Orlando before that award is handed out.

The team announced that Stroud has been added to the AFC roster for this week's Pro Bowl activities. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one of the three original quarterback selections in the conference, but isn't available due to the Chiefs making it back to the Super Bowl.

Stroud threw for 4,108 yards after being selected second overall and that ranks third among all quarterbacks in their rookie NFL season.

The Texans also took defensive end Will Anderson with the third overall pick last year. Anderson was also added to the Pro Bowl roster recently and the two players are part of the reason why there's optimism about the football future in Houston.