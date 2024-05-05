C.J. Anderson was the best player to wear No. 22 for the Broncos

C.J. Anderson was the best player to ever wear No. 22 for the Denver Broncos, but there’s a pretty significant honorable mention.

Glyn Milburn was a running back and returner for the Broncos from 1993-1995. He earned a Pro Bowl nod and a second-team All-Pro selection in 1995 after totaling 1,623 return yards. After three years in Denver, he went on to play for four other teams and earned another Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro nod with the Chicago Bears in 1999.

Milburn was a skilled returner for the Broncos, but Anderson arguably had a bigger impact during his five-year run with the team (2013-2017). After signing with Denver as an undrafted free agent out of California in 2013, Anderson later emerged as a key running back for the Broncos in 2014 and earned a Pro Bowl nod.

Anderson rushed for 720 yards and five touchdowns during the 2015 season and he scored the team’s only offensive touchdown in their 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

In five years (58 games) with the Broncos, Anderson totaled 3,910 yards from scrimmage and scored 24 touchdowns. He went on to spend time with four other teams from 2018-2019 before hanging up his cleats with 4,397 career yards and 27 touchdowns on his resume.

Shout out to C.J. Anderson, a Super Bowl champion and the best player to ever wear No. 22 in Denver.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire