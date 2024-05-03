BYU basketball has hired another staff member with extensive collegiate experience

Brigham Young Cougars starting players are introduced before a men’s college basketball game between Brigham Young University and Baylor University at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

The BYU Cougars men’s basketball program has added another member to its staff under new head coach Kevin Young, and this one has extensive collegiate experience, as well as experience with Young.

On Thursday evening, the program announced that it has hired Doug Stewart to be its chief of staff.

It is a new position at BYU, and Stewart’s pending duties have not been publicly spelled out, although his role is one that has been created at a growing number of schools as the landscape of collegiate athletics changes rapidly because of factors such as the transfer portal and NIL.

On Wednesday, Vanquish The Foe’s Robby McCombs first reported that BYU would be hiring Stewart in this role.

While Stewart has spent most of his career coaching, he arrives at BYU after serving as an assistant athletic director at Nevada for the past two years.

Prior to that, he served as an associate head coach at both Tulane and Nevada.

Around a decade ago, from 2014 to 2015, he was an assistant under Young with the Delaware 87ers, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Before that, Stewart was the associate head coach at both Oregon State and Brown. His job at Brown came after he was the head coach at Casper College from 2004-2006.

Stewart’s first coaching job was with Columbia from 2003-2004.

“I’m thrilled that Doug is coming on board as our chief of staff,” Young said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of experience both from the administrative and coaching side. Leveraging his knowledge will help us bridge the gap in the new landscape of college athletics. Doug and his beautiful family are a great addition to the BYU community.”

The hire of Stewart is the latest move by Young to surround himself with people who have experience in the college ranks, as he has been coaching in the professional ranks since 2007.

On Wednesday, BYU announced the hiring of Chris Burgess as an assistant away from Utah, and the school announced the hiring of former Stanford assistant Brandon Dunson on April 23.