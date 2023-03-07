Buzz Williams named AP SEC Coach of the Year

Texas A&M (23-8, 15-3 SEC) has completed one of its most successful seasons in program history, notching 23 regular season wins while securing a second-place finish in the SEC with a record 15 conference victories to boot.

The real story however, lies within the context of just how bad the season could have gone if it wasn’t for the steadfast leadership of Head coach Buzz Williams paired with a talented group of veteran players who had yet to experience a trip to the NCAA Tournament in their time with the program.

Missouri's Kobe Brown earned AP first-team All-SEC honors. AP's SEC awards:

Player of the year: Alabama's Brandon Miller

Coach of the year: Texas A&M's Buzz Williams — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) March 7, 2023

Sitting at a daunting 6-5 after an embarrassing home loss to Wofford (which would remain their only home loss all season), the Aggies won 17 of their next 20 games while sweeping for SEC teams (LSU, Auburn, Missouri, Florida) on their way to what is guaranteed to be their first trip to the big dance under Williams, and first since the 2017-2018 season for the program. Due to this epic turnaround, Buzz Williams was ceremoniously named AP SEC Coach of the Year on Tuesday, just one day after being named Co-SEC Coach of the Year on Monday.

This is his second AP SEC Coach of the Year award after receiving the honor during the 2020 season. Congratulations to Buzz and his family on the award, and don’t forget to watch the Aggies take on the winner of Auburn vs. Arkansas on Friday, March 10, at 6:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

More!

Social Media reaction to the Aggies win after 16 innings 2024 4-Star Quarterback Air Noland receives Crystal ball to land with Texas A&M ESPN lists Aggies as the "Team of the Week" after defeating Alabama on Saturday

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire