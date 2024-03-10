How to buy 2024 Big 12 men’s basketball conference tournament tickets

The men’s college basketball regular season is ostensibly over which means it is conference tournament time for the Big 12, which kicks off its annual event on Tuesday. If you are looking to get in on some of the hottest live action the sport has to offer, you have come to the right place.

The Houston Cougars won the regular-season title with a 15-3 record, giving them a two-game finish over the second-place Iowa State Cyclones. Six of the 14 schools in the misnamed conference ended the schedule with a winning record against Big 12 competition.

The bottom of the standings is occupied by both the Oklahoma State Cowboys and West Virginia Mountaineers, who wrapped things up with a 4-14 mark in conference play. The next tier up is the UCF Knights and Cincinnati Bearcats, who finished at 7-11 apiece.

The Big 12 men’s basketball conference tournament starts on Tuesday, March 12 inside the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, at 12:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. CT with No. 12 UCF taking on No. 13 Oklahoma State.

Tuesday has a second game in addition to the aforementioned opener, with No. 11 Cincinnati facing No. 14 West Virginia. Then, Wednesday and Thursday both feature a four-game slate while Friday hosts the semifinal round.

It all comes to a head on Saturday when the last two teams remaining battle for the tournament title at 4 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT.

