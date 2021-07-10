Busch on last Xfinity race: ‘Never say never, but this is it’
Kyle Busch confirms that Saturday's victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway is his final start in the Xfinity Series.
John Hunter Nemechek clinched the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular-season championship a race early. In the second-to-last event of the 15-race regular season, Nemechek finished 11th at Knoxville Raceway. That awarded him 26 points. He also placed 17th in Stage 1 and seventh in Stage 2, giving him four additional points. Those 31 […]
Kyle Busch holds off Jeb Burton in overtime to win the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, his fifth and final victory of 2021.
If the Cubs become sellers at the MLB trade deadline, the Red Sox should try to bring Anthony Rizzo back to the Red Sox, writes John Tomase.
Kyle Busch won his fifth Xfinity Series race in five races this season, the latest coming at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Jeb Burton finished second.
Jalen Hurts lands high on a list of NFL players who received the most negative comments across Instagram over a recent 12-month period between May 2020-May 2021.
Lap-by-lap highlights from Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Kyle Busch won his fifth Xfinity race in a row.
Withdrawals from the oldest championship in golf continue to pile up.
Water investigators track down wasteful homeowners and public turf torn up to conserve scarce water supplies Urban sprawl spreads across the desert and, increasing water demands as drought continues to worsen in Henderson, Nevada, adjacent to Las Vegas. Photograph: David McNew/Getty Images Investigator Perry Kaye jammed the brakes of his government-issued vehicle to survey the offense. “Uh oh this doesn’t look too good. Let’s take a peek,” he said, exiting the car to handle what has become one o
Harry has just 45 catches in two years with New England, but a change of scenery could work to his benefit.
But where does 'Black Widow' fit in?
While Kyle Busch soared to his 102nd win in the Xfinity Series on Saturday afternoon, Daniel Hemric was left wanting for his first. The two were connected as teammates under the Joe Gibbs Racing umbrella, but also by the late-race contact that altered the fates of both at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hemric’s strong bid for […]
Brandon Jones slams the wall after a tire went down on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Taiwan's Foxconn said on Friday it was in talks with the U.S. state of Wisconsin about building electric vehicles there, part of the major Apple Inc supplier's push to diversify income streams. Foxconn and electric car manufacturer Fisker Inc said in May that they had finalised a vehicle-assembly deal. In a statement, Foxconn said it had begun discussions with Wisconsin.
On this day in weather history, an F2 tornado hit Ear Falls, Ontario.
King Mwikuta is a hot name in the transfer portal.
"You will never meet an actor who turned down more money," Damon reportedly said.
Carnival Cruise Line has followed Royal Caribbean's lead in adding a travel insurance requirement for unvaccinated cruisers departing from Florida.
A non-player character in Sega MMO Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis underwent a name change with this week’s scheduled maintenance. The black and brown member of the robotic CAST race formerly known as “Diggah” shall henceforth be known as “Excator.”