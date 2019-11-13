Bulls rookie Coby White outscores Knicks in 4th quarter with record 3-point barrage

Through three quarters on Tuesday, Chicago Bulls guard Coby White was having a night most NBA rookies can relate to.

An ineffective one.

But then he saw the light. And the bottom of the net. White caught fire in a fourth quarter that saw him outscore the New York Knicks singlehandedly while setting a team and NBA mark for 3-point shooting.

After scoring four points in the first three quarters, White outscored the entire Knicks team, 23-17 in the fourth of a 120-102 Bulls victory.

Coby White's 3-point outburst showed the promise that compelled the Bulls to select him with the No. 7 pick in the draft. (Kamil Krzaczynski/USA Today)

He did most of his damage from behind the arc, where he set a Bulls record with seven 3-pointers in a single quarter. His tally also set an NBA record for most 3-pointers in a quarter made by a rookie.

His effort drew chants of “Coby, Coby” from an appreciative Chicago crowd. It also drew applause from his North Carolina college coach Roy Williams, who watched from the stands and met him for a postgame embrace.

"If possible, could you come to more games? Because I haven't shot like that in a long time."



Coby White thanks Roy Williams for attending his game after a career night for the Bulls 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VuZk6U3t0H — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2019

“He just told me go to out there and be Coby,” White said of pregame advice from Williams. “That’s all I’ve got to do. “If possible, can you come to more games?” White continued, regarding Williams showing up for his big night. “I haven’t shot like that in a long time.”

White emerged as a potent source of scoring during his single season at UNC to rise up draft boards where the Bulls selected him with the No. 7 pick in June.

He looks ready to pay off on that promise as a threat to catch fire and score in spurts in the NBA.

