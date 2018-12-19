Bulls coach Jim Boylen shows everything is just fine by doing pushups with players during practice

Everything is fine with Jim Boylen and the Chicago Bulls. Move along. Nothing to see here. To prove things are just fine between Boylen and the players, the 63-year-old coach decided to participate in pushups with the team.

Footage of that moment was captured by NBC Sports.

Jim Boylen out here doing pushups with the team 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZVyLSwBl7s — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 19, 2018





If you look closely, you can see … are those smiles? Yes, it actually looks like the Bulls are having a good time.

That might come as a surprise to anyone who has followed the team this season. The transition from Fred Hoiberg to Jim Boylen has not gone well.

Boylen and the players clashed so much initially that it led to a near-mutiny, according to Vincent Goodwill and Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. That led to the creation of a leadership committee among some of the players.

While the turmoil between Boylen and the players has died down somewhat, the Bulls’ play hasn’t improved much in recent weeks. The team sits at just 7-24, and is already considering parting ways with Jabari Parker.

On Monday, the team was involved in an altercation with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The NBA suspended two players and fined many more for their actions during the brawl.

Based on how poorly things have gone for the Bulls this season, the brawl can be viewed as a positive development. Instead of fighting their coach, at least they’re fighting opposing players now.

Jim Boylen proved to his players he’s still capable of doing pushups. (AP Photo)

