Bulls clinch Play-In Tournament berth for 2nd straight season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls have secured a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament for the second straight season by virtue of the Nets' loss to the Pacers Monday night.

The Bulls’ magic number to clinch the ninth seed and host the first play-in game remains at six. That’s any combination of Bulls victories or Hawks losses that total six. It’s looking more and more likely that these teams will meet in that first play-in game. It’s just a matter of who plays host to the game. After Monday's 113-101 loss to the Hawks, the Bulls own the ninth-seed by just a half-game.

With six games to play, the Bulls are mathematically out of contention to attain the sixth seed and avoid the Play-In Tournament altogether.