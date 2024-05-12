Bulls awarded No. 11 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft from draft lottery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls earned the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft from Sunday's draft lottery in downtown Chicago, Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum announced at McCormick Place.

The Bulls entered with longshot odds to move into the top-four picks from the 11th-best odds. They owned a 9.4 percent chance to move into the top-four picks and a 2 percent chance to win the lottery. Their possible winning numbers were the No. 14, 13, 12, 11, 4, 3, 2 and 1 picks in the draft.

They'll have the No. 11 pick in the draft to try and improve a roster Artūras Karnišovas knows needs improving.

“I’ve said numerous times today: This group, something doesn’t work," he said at the team's end-of-the-year press conference. "I have to find ways to find a group that’s going to make improvements. We’ve done it for a couple years now and it hasn’t worked. Everything is on the table.

“I am going to look at totality of the group. This group hasn’t worked. There’s a lot of great things in certain individual players and a lot of young guys who took a step forward and it’s positive. But in totality as a group, it didn’t work. So I’m going to have to find these answers in offseason.”

The Bulls elected Julian Phillips, who just finished up his rookie season, to represent the team on stage. Phillips was at the draft lottery last year, although he was there as a prospective player, versus a member of a team.

"It was pretty cool," Phillips said of his experience representing the team. "Like you said, you don't really do much. It was definitely cool to actually be up there and represent the team."

The 2024 NBA Draft class isn't littered with talent. There isn't a consensus No. 1 overall pick and it doesn't seem many feel strongly about the overall talent of the group.

The Bulls, nonetheless, need help where they can get it. They'll have a litany of options --- high-upside players and established college veterans --- to choose from with the pick.

Currently, the Bulls don't own a second-round pick in the NBA Draft, which will take place over two days this year on June 26 and 27. It's owed to Philadelphia.

This is just the start of a pivotal offseason for the hometown team. In regard to their draft pick, Phillips believes a "high character guy" would fit in best with the team.

"Just high character guys who work hard," Phillips said about what characteristics would fit best for a newcomer on the team. "That's something that they've really preached a lot through the organization. Guys who are coming in ready to work. I think that'd be good."

