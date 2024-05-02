Bullard baseball opens 4A Region 3 playoffs with 7-0 shutout win over Kilgore
BULLARD, Texas (KETK) — The Bullard Panthers baseball team shutout Kilgore 7-0 in game one of the two teams’ 4A bi-district playoffs series Wednesday night in Bullard.
The Panthers were powered by a strong pitching performance from starter David Wilson and plenty of offense in their victory over the Bulldogs.
Game two of the best-of-three series will be Friday, May 3 at 6 p.m. at Kilgore High School with game three right after if needed.
The winner of the series will advance to face either Bridge City or Liberty in the 4A Region 3 area round of the playoffs.
