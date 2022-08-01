Buffalo Bills ‘win’ ESPY for best game

It’s of little consolation to Bills fans that Buffalo was part of the most exciting game of the year. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs earned the honor for the enthralling ending to the AFC division round playoff game. The historic matchup featured numerous lead changes in the game’s final two minutes.

Buffalo charged back to take the lead with 13 seconds remaining. Wide receiver Gabriel Davis caught his playoff-record fourth touchdown to give the Bills a field goal lead. It was undone by Patrick Mahomes driving the Cheifs into field goal range to tie the game. Kansas City won the toss, and the rest is history. Travis Kelce caught the game-winning touchdown, sealing the Bills fate for the 2021 season.

It opens a wound for Bills fans, as it’s a reminder of what could have been for Buffalo. Multiple times, it seemed like the Bills were destined to play in the AFC Championship game, only to be undone by a coin flip and failed defensive stop.

The ESPY winner for best game, as if there was any doubt. 🏆 @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/W6M27dwanD — NFL (@NFL) July 21, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire