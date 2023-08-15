Buffalo Bills valuation is $4.13 billion per Sportico

The Buffalo Bills have seen an increase in their value but still remain one of the smaller market clubs in the NFL.

According to Sportico, the Bills’ valuation sits at $4.13 billion. That is a 38 percent increase from the year prior ($2.99 B).

Buffalo’s increase in value did not represent an increase in placement on the overall NFL team list. The Bills moved to No. 29 last year and remain there this year, ahead of the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively. The Lions jumped the Jaguars in 2023.

Meanwhile the teams ahead of Buffalo include the New Orleans Saints (26), Arizona Cardinals (27) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (28). The Bucs saw the most movement of any team in the entire NFL, dropping four places.

Sportico describes their valuation process as such:

2023 Valuation: The sum of the enterprise value of an NFL franchise combined with the value of team-related businesses and real estate holdings.

Overall, the Bills’ revenue rose to $516 M, which is 27th in the league. That was up from $475 M, which was 29th.

Terry and Kim Pegula purchased the Bills for $1.4 B in 2014. In the past, the Bills had been deemed the NFL’s least-valuable franchise, specifically so by Forbes in 2021. The team’s net worth has continued to climb since the team’s success increased on the field and undoubtedly the construction of their new stadium is factoring in massively.

The Dallas Cowboys remain the franchise with the highest valuation at $9.2 B on the Sportico list.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire