Buffalo Bills promote Matt Bazirgan to director of college scouting in series of scouting moves

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills promoted Matt Bazirgan to the role of director of college scouting in a series of scouting department moves announced Friday under general manager Brandon Beane.

Bazirgan completed his second season with the team in which he previously held the title of senior personnel executive.

In other moves, pro scout Asil Mulbah was promoted to the role of assistant director of pro scouting. Keith Jennings landed a job as an area scout after serving as Buffalo’s BLESTO scout.

Darius Vinnett joins the Bills as an area scout after spending the past 11 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. The team also hired Darius Vinnett to a pro scouting role, after he most recently served as assistant general manager of the CFL Toronto Argonauts.

