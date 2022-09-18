Buescher says ‘it’s special’ to get first win for RFK Racing
Chris Buescher reacts to winning at Bristol Motor Speedway and getting RFK Racing to Victory Lane for the first time since Brad Keselowski joined as owner.
Non-playoff driver Chris Buescher scored an upset victory Saturday night, winning the 500-lap Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Bristol points, results: Chris Buescher won the Cup playoff cutoff race as Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick were eliminated.
Watch Chris Buescher's victory burnout out at Bristol Motor Speedway after getting his second career win after the Bass Pro Shops Bristol Night Race.
Chase Elliott believes a compact NASCAR Cup Series schedule and more night races would help keep fans happier and build viewing audiences.
For the first time in his career, Kyle Busch didn’t make it out of the first round of the Cup Series playoffs. Who else missed the cut? Who made it to the next round?
Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon talks about recent long-term extensions for his entire No. 3 Chevrolet pit crew and what they have meant for his 2022 successes.
Austin Cindric reacts to advancing to the Round of 12 at Bristol Motor Speedway and his performance in the midst of other drivers' car issues.
Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon were also eliminated from the postseason.
Joey Logano took the green flag on his 500th career NASCAR Cup Series start Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Logano’s milestone became official once his No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang rolled off from the 15th starting position for Saturday’s Bristol Night Race (coverage on USA Network, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) […]
