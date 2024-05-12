Bucs sign two tryout players

As the Buccaneers close out their rookie minicamp, the opportunity for many players comes to a close for now. However, for two players, their journey in the NFL may just be beginning as they go from tryout hopefuls to Tampa Bay’s official roster.

Former Central Arkansas CB Andrew Hayes and Kentucky RB Ramon Jefferson are signing with the Bucs according to Fox Sports’ Greg Auman:

Bucs are signing a tryout player from rookie minicamp — cornerback Andrew Hayes from Central Arkansas. Ran a 4.48 40, played at Ouachita Baptist before the Bears. Tampa Bay could have other signings to add to this. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 12, 2024

Bucs are signing a second tryout player from rookie minicamp in Kentucky RB Ramon Jefferson. Worked with Bucs OC Liam Coen at UK, had 1,000-yard seasons at Maine and Sam Houston State. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 12, 2024

To create space on the roster for Hayes and Jefferson, the Bucs are cutting CB Quandre Mosley and OL Logan Stenberg, per Auman. Both were on Tampa Bay’s practice squad last season.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire