Bucs sign two tryout players

jason kanno
·1 min read

As the Buccaneers close out their rookie minicamp, the opportunity for many players comes to a close for now. However, for two players, their journey in the NFL may just be beginning as they go from tryout hopefuls to Tampa Bay’s official roster.

Former Central Arkansas CB Andrew Hayes and Kentucky RB Ramon Jefferson are signing with the Bucs according to Fox Sports’ Greg Auman:

To create space on the roster for Hayes and Jefferson, the Bucs are cutting CB Quandre Mosley and OL Logan Stenberg, per Auman. Both were on Tampa Bay’s practice squad last season.

 

