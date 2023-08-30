Bucs sign 14 of their former players to their practice squad

TAMPA ― A new rule would have enabled the Bucs to carry an inactive third quarterback on the 53-man roster for game days this season.

However, they chose to keep only two: Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.

Instead, the Bucs have signed their No. 3 quarterback, John Wolford, to the 16-man practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

In fact, all 14 players signed to the practice squad Wednesday were with the team in training camp and the preseason: Wolford, linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle, defensive lineman C.J. Brewer, offensive lineman Silas Dzansi, offensive lineman Luke Haggard, cornerback Keenan Isaac, wide receiver Cephus Johnson, safety Richard LeCounte, wide receiver Ryan Miller, receiver David Moore, offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal, outside linebacker Jose Ramirez, linebacker J.J. Russell and tight end Tanner Taula.

Ramirez, the team’s sixh-round draft pick from Eastern Michigan, was hobbled with a hamstring injury for most of camp and played only five snaps in the final preseason game against the Ravens.

The Bucs have two more spots on the practice squad they can fill.

