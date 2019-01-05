Bucs reportedly interested in Bruce Arians for head-coaching job, and feeling is mutual

Bruce Arians said during last season that he’d only return to coach the Cleveland Browns. Perhaps he just got bored in the broadcast booth.

Arians has expanded his options, it seems. The former Arizona Cardinals coach, who is a two-time NFL coach of the year, could end up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are interested in Arians and the feeling is mutual, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said.

Arians has a strong history of coaching quarterbacks, and presumably the Buccaneers like the possible fit with him and Jameis Winston. The Buccaneers announced Saturday morning they interviewed Arians.

We have completed an interview with Bruce Arians for our head coach position. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/DEFXXWHZg5 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 5, 2019





Bruce Arians could come out of retirement

Arians seemed retired when he stepped away following the 2017 season. He is 66 years old, and has some documented health issues.

But he can still coach. Arians won NFL coach of the year as an interim in 2012 when then-Colts coach Chuck Pagano was battling cancer. Then Arians won the award again in 2014.

Arians, who spent last season broadcasting games with CBS, has a long track record of offensive success. His trademark is throwing deep, with many of his play-calls operating with the quarterback looking for the long pass first, then reading back toward the line of scrimmage. That might be good for Winston, who likes taking chances.

Buccaneers need the right coach for Jameis Winston

Winston has had an up-and-down career, on and off the field, and 2019 is a big season for his future. The Buccaneers decided to bring him back for 2019, when he’ll be on the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. Given Winston’s off-field issues, there’s no guarantee he’ll get the huge extension most quarterbacks get.

Whoever gets the Buccaneers’ head coaching job will inherit Winston, and turning him into a consistent, effective quarterback will be the biggest priority. The Buccaneers haven’t been good in a while but getting Winston to play at a Pro Bowl level could turn that around.

Arians would be an interesting fit, if nothing else. There aren’t a lot of great candidates this cycle, especially for a Bucs franchise that hasn’t won in a while and has a lot of uncertainty at quarterback. Landing a two-time coach of the year might be the best fit, if it happens.

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians could get an interview for the Buccaneers’ head-coaching vacancy. (AP)

