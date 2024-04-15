Bucs hosting underrated LB prospect for visit ahead of 2024 NFL draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going through their official visits with some of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL draft class, and they have one of the most underrated linebackers at One Bucs Place this week.

Kentucky’s Trevin Wallace is in town Monday and Tuesday to meet with the Bucs, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Athletic and physical, Wallace is expected to come off the board sometime in the middle rounds. After letting Devin White walk in free agency, the Bucs need another high-upside linebacker who could challenge for the other starting spot opposite Lavonte David.

If Wallace is on the board when the Bucs make their fourth-round pick, he would be a solid choice if they haven’t addressed the position with one of their earlier selections.

