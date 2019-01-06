Bucks expertly blast infamous 'Kawhi laugh' over loudspeaker after Raptors turnover

For the second outing in a row, Kawhi Leonard was punked by everyone not on the floor.

Earlier on this week in his first game back in San Antonio since the mid-summer trade that landed him in Toronto, Kawhi was booed relentlessly every time he touched the ball from pre-game warmups on. The roars were extra potent during player introductions before the contest, and Leonard was even showered with chants of “traitor” when he stepped to the free throw line.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

During the Raptors clash in Milwaukee against the East-leading Bucks on Saturday, Leonard was treated to a slightly less hostile troll job, this time via the Bucks game-day operations staff, who should be given across-the-board raises immediately.

Hold on a damn second. The Raptors just committed a back court violation and then this is played over the PA system I RECOGNIZE THAT LAUGH pic.twitter.com/lXYpOWOFDa — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 6, 2019





That’s right, in a perfectly-executed stunt by the PA people in Milwaukee, the now infamous “Kawhi Laugh” was blasted over the loud speakers of the Fiserv Forum when the Raptors committed a turnover near the tale end of opening quarter.

Incase you’ve not yet had the pleasure, THIS is the legendary giggle we’re talking about.



The Bucks game-day crew was in peak form on Saturday. (Screengrab/Youtube)

As far as I can tell, tonight is the first time the laugh has been used as an in-game trolling mechanism against the Raptors. The Minnesota Timberwolves PA person attempted a similar stunt during a T-Wolves-Lakers game early this season, but it just doesn’t have the same effect without the man of the hour on the floor to soak it all in.

Story continues

It’s apparent that Kawhi’s laugh, which was possibly the soundtrack of 2018, won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

Definitely cool with that.

Subscribe to the Danny Green podcast

More Raptors coverage on Yahoo Sports:



