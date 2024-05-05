Buckeyes men’s tennis advances to super regionals after 4-1 win over Oklahoma State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top-ranked Ohio State men’s tennis team got a step closer to an elusive NCAA championship after a 4-1 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday at the Auer Tennis Complex.

In a dual that started outside and finished inside, the Buckeyes overcame a 40-minute weather delay to advance to the super regional round of the NCAA tournament. Andrew Lutschaunig and Justin Boulais claimed the doubles point with a 6-1 victory while Robert Cash, JJ Tracy and Alexander Bernard won their respective singles matches to clinch the victory over the Cowboys.

“We were beating them pretty good for the first hour and a half of that match,” head coach Ty Tucker said. “We were beating them pretty good so that makes me feel good but we got to do a better job of closing out the match because as you get deeper into the tournament, when you get your chance to close them down, you’ve got to close them down or anything can happen.”

The Buckeyes will host Mississippi State next weekend for a spot in the eight-team national finals in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

#1 Ohio State 4, Oklahoma State 1

Singles

1. #34 Justin Boulais (OSU) vs. #24 Tyler Zink (OKSTM) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0, unfinished

2. #17 Cannon Kingsley (OSU) vs. #82 Isaac Becroft (OKSTM) 7-6 (7-3), 5-3, unfinished

3. #109 Alex Garcia (OKSTM) def. #30 Jack Anthrop (OSU) 6-2, 1-6, 6-1

4. #19 JJ Tracy (OSU) def. Erik Schiessl (OKSTM) 6-1, 6-0

5. Alexander Bernard (OSU) def. Alessio Basile (OKSTM) 6-1, 5-7, 6-2

6. Robert Cash (OSU) def. Francisco Pini (OKSTM) 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

1. #3 Robert Cash/JJ Tracy (OSU) vs. #10 Tyler Zink/Isaac Becroft (OKSTM) 5-2, unfinished

2. #49 Justin Boulais/Andrew Lutschaunig (OSU) def. Alex Garcia/Francisco Pini (OKSTM) 6-1

3. Jack Anthrop/Cannon Kingsley (OSU) def. Leighton Allen/Alessio Basile (OKSTM) 6-0

