Buchtel football's defense never rests: Griffins stay positive as they head into Week 3

Fans of Buchtel know that high school football teams aren’t built in a day, but defenses can be.

While that might not be entirely true, Griffins fans are used to seeing the 1040 bring solid play when it comes to that side of the ball while their offense figures itself out in the early part of the season.

Buchtel remains winless after two games following a 20-16 loss to Warren Harding on Saturday and that might stink for the coaching staff and alumni.

A look at the past shows Buchtel hasn't won in it's first two games in a full season since 2004 (it was 2-0 in a five-game 2020 season).

Buchtel's Durean Johnson puts the hit on Warren Harding receiver Naw-Jeet Jones, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

It also shows the Griffins know how to bounce back and most of the time it’s with their defense leading the way.

“Everybody on defense feels like we can make a play,” Griffins defensive back Zyaire Lewis said. “It’s our heart and soul of what you see out there. Our defense is the steam of our team. It gets us rolling. It’s what we’re known for.”

History shows just how strong Buchtel's defense has always been

Buchtel's Jaeson Anderson scoops up a fumble by Warren Harding running back Ryan Powell at the goal line, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Heading all the way back to the 2010 Division III state runner-up team, it’s always been about the takeaways at Buchtel and the Griffins do it a lot.

It’s also why the 16-time playoff representatives might start slow but usually finish quick.

Yes, Harding outgained Buchtel 356-302 and had their offense on the field longer than the Griffins.

Week 2 Football scores: Summit County Ohio high school football scoreboard, box scores — see who won

But the Griffins also wreaked havoc on the Raiders when Lewis and Dame Johnson each picked off Drew McKowan (9-of-16, 131 yards) to stymie drives.

The ballhawks were out in full force as well as Buchtel's Antwan Hunt, JaeSon Anderson, Durean Johnson and Denane Pollard each had a fumble recovery.

“I feel like our defense executed,” Hunt said. “We were for real out there. Our defense has always been the motor of this team. We feel off each other really well. We’re all on the same page.”

That page finally tore when Rylan Powell went in from 2 yards out with 1:13 remaining to put the Raiders up for good.

The Buchtel Griffins have proved they can bounce back

What is still strong is a defense that has five fumble recoveries and three interceptions in two losses this season that came by a combined 10 points.

That’s what coach Bryan Williams will hang his hat on as the Griffins prepare for Mentor Lake Catholic next Saturday.

Yes, both games were winnable, but defense usually sets the tone and that’s where Buchtel prospers.

“We’ve got a lot of athletic guys,” Williams said. “That might sound cliché, but when these guys come in, they come in ready. We install that mindset that defense wins championships.

“We’ve pounded the table about that next day, next game, next week mentality. The only way you can build is by being a team. Together, everybody achieves more. A lot of these kids don’t have a ton of guidance. They don’t have a ton of mentors or advocates in their life, but they do have their brothers. That’s why you see so much passion.”

It was there in 2010 — by the way that state runner-up team started 1-2 — and it’s still there today.

It’s why heads are still up with a ton of football left to play.

“We just need to stay focused,” Anderson said. “There’s still eight games. We got this.”

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Buchtel football has 8 takeaways through 2 weeks this season