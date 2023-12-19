Buchholz's Kendall Jackson flips commitment away from Miami at signing day ceremony

Buchholz Bobcats defensive end Kendall Jackson (8) reacts after a tackle during the first half against the Bartram Trail Bears in the Regional Finals of the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championships at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, November 24, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Kendall Jackson is on the move once again.

The Buchholz defensive lineman tweeted just before Buchholz's Early National Signing Day ceremony that he would not be committing to the University of Miami.

Jackson had previously committed to the Hurricanes last Saturday after decommitting from Florida the week prior.

The four-star recruit then announced his commitment to the Aggies at the ceremony.

Jackson finished with 41 tackles and eight tackles for loss in his senior season, a season which saw the Bobcats lose in the Class 4S state semifinals to Lakeland.

He announced the news with teammate Myles Graham by his side. Graham, the five star linebacker, officially committed to Florida, where his father, Earnest played from 1998-2002.

Texas A&M's staff includes former Gators defensive line coach Sean Spencer and new head coach Mike Elko.

Buchholz Bobcats guard Perris Sylvester (77), Buchholz Bobcats running back Quinton Cutler (10), Buchholz Bobcats defensive end Kendall Jackson (8) and Buchholz Bobcats middle linebacker Myles Graham (2) walk to midfield before the game against the Bartram Trail Bears in the Regional Finals of the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championships at Citizens Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, November 24, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

