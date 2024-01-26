Buccaneers request offensive coordinator interview with Zac Robinson

Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson is unlikely to have much down time over the coming days.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers have also put in a request to interview Robinson for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

The Saints, Steelers, Patriots, and Raiders are among the other teams who have put in a request to talk to Robinson. Plus, new Falcons coach Raheem Morris is expected to have significant interest in bringing Robinson with him from Los Angeles to be Atlanta's offensive coordinator after the two worked together on the Rams staff.

Robinson has been with L.A. since 2019. He started off as assistant quarterbacks coach before moving to assistant receivers coach in 2020. He went back to being assistant QBs coach in 2021 before he was promoted to passing game coordinator and QBs coach in 2022.

A Patriots seventh-round pick in 2010, Robinson also spent time with Seattle, Detroit, and Cincinnati — though he never appeared in a game.

With many offensive coordinator vacancies throughout the league, Robinson appears set to move into his first play-calling role in one of them.