Buccaneers NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Tampa Bay's draft picks for every round

Since winning Super Bowl LV in the 2020 season, the Buccaneers have won three straight NFC South division titles and upset the Eagles in the Wild Card last year. This offseason, Tampa Bay locked up QB Baker Mayfield with a three-year, $100 million contract and brought back WR Mike Evans on a new two-year deal.

The Bucs received a third-round pick (No. 92) from the Lions in a trade that sent CB Carlton Davis to Detroit, while Tampa's defense also lost linebackers Shaq Barrett (signed with MIA) and Devin White (signed with PHI). The team also needs some support on the offensive line to help protect Mayfield and improve the run game, which ranked last in the NFL in 2023.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 26

Round 2: No. 57

Round 3: No. 89

Round 3: No. 92 (from DET)

Round 4: No. 125

Round 6: No. 220 (Compensatory)

Round 7: No. 246

