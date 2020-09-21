Bryson DeChambeau tears up when his parents surprised him after his U.S. Open win

Bryson DeChambeau, the protein-drinking, weight-lifting golfer who has become the villain the PGA Tour needs, won the biggest golf tournament of his life on Sunday when he ran away from the field at the U.S. Open with a six-stroke victory at Winged Foot.

DeChambeau, who has changed the game of golf since changing the way his body looks during quarantine, used his incredible length off the tee and muscle to get shots out of the rough, now has one major championship to his resume and has to be the favorite to win the Masters in November.

After his final round on Sunday, DeChambeau was surprised when he turned the corner outside the clubhouse and saw his parents and family on a video call.

He instantly got emotional:

It doesn't get sweeter than sharing a victory with loved ones ❤️️ A moment they'll never forget. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/n4oEEd20Bf — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 20, 2020





DeChambeau told his parents he loved them as he walked up the 18th fairway on Sunday:

A shout out from the soon-to-be #USOpen champion (🔊⬆) One more hole. pic.twitter.com/6tka4FIBKe — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 20, 2020



