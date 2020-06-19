Bryson DeChambeau reveals he is yet to maximise ferocious power as he moves into RBC Heritage contention

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States reacts after finishing on the ninth green - Getty Images

Any of Bryson DeChambeau’s rivals daunted by his power show in bludgeoning his way into contention at the RBC Heritage should be warned. “I haven’t even unleashed the Kraken here,” the American said after a 64.

Harbour Town Golf Club on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, is a tight layout that is not supposed to play into the blue-veined hands of the big hitters. But DeChambeau, with his newly created status as the longest driver of them all, never has been one to obey convention, and so he has defied it again by reaching 11-under at the halfway point.​

“I didn’t let the Kraken out today,” DeChambeau said, referring, of course, to his driver. “I can’t. It’s just this golf course; it’s so difficult to try to fit into these tight areas. For example, on the [334-yard] ninth, with driver I’ve been hitting it over the green, flying it over the green if I give it my all.​

“Yesterday it was into the wind and I had to hit a soft driver up there, and it still went over the green. So I tried to hit a three-wood all the way into that [greenside] bunker and just chip it out, which I did beautifully. I just hit a bad putt.”​

As Rory McIlroy said after playing with DeChambeau at last’s PGA Tour restart in Fort Worth ‘holy s---, it’s unbelievable, crazy”.​

“Look, it is impressive,” McIlroy added. “Bryson’s got a conviction, and he’s following it. He’s always thought outside the box and differently to most people. He’s really put his mind at wanting to get longer, and he’s definitely done that.”​

The stunning transformation can be seen in the 25-year-old’s formerly svelte physique. He has added 40lbs in less than a year, putting on 20lb in the three-month lay-off alone. “I just eat as much as I want right now,” he said after a round featuring eight birdies and a bogey.​

“It’s nice. Obviously, I’m trying to control the intake of sugars, but carbs are fine because I’m obviously sweating like crazy out here.​ “My body fat percentage has maybe gone up a per cent or two, but it’s not gone up that much at all. I would say a lot of it has been attributed to muscle. People don’t believe me when I say it, but you don’t understand my work ethic at that point if you’re thinking it’s not muscle.”​

When DeChambeau left the fan-less course, he was one behind early clubhouse leader Webb Simpson, the ultra-consistent North Carolinian who shot a second successive 65, with Canada’s Coren Conners also on 11-under.​

England’s Justin Rose posted a 67 to move to five-under, but will require a spectacular weekend to better last week’s third place finish.​

Meanwhile, the European Seniors Tour wiped out the season, citing “the additional risk associated with the age demographic of the players and the complexities of staging events across multiple territories”. It means the circuit will not have played a single event in 2020.