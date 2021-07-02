Bryson DeChambeau dodges questions, misses the cut at Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Schupak
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DETROIT – When Bryson DeChambeau tugged his tee shot at the par-3 fifth hole on Friday at Detroit Golf Club, the ball bounced hard left and buried in a cavernous bunker.

Was it another case of the “bad luck” DeChambeau said had doomed him on the back nine of the final round of the U.S. Open? We don’t know because he declined to speak to the press for the second straight day after his round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

But this we do know: DeChambeau vented after short-siding himself and making bogey. “Ugh, I hate golf,” he moaned.

Does he really “hate golf?” Well, don’t we all a little bit when we miss a shot. But we can’t say for sure because he refused to answer questions after his round.

For the record, DeChambeau shot an uneven round of 1-under 71 on Friday morning and his 36-hole total of 1-under 143 will surely miss the 36-hole cut. It’s not unusual for a player to decline to speak after a poor round, but DeChambeau is one of Rocket Mortgage’s paid ambassadors. As defending champion, he’s the face of the tournament and as the top-ranked player in the field and one of the most popular players in golf, he has a responsibility to answer questions even when the topic doesn’t suit him.

Of course, the reason he declined to speak is obvious. He got blindsided late on Wednesday when Tim Tucker, his caddie for all eight of his PGA Tour victories, quit him. DeChambeau’s agent released a statement that they “mutually agreed to go their separate ways.” But, c’mon, no breakups are mutual, especially when they happen on the eve of a tournament, just weeks before his pursuit of another major and appearances in the Olympics and Ryder Cup are on the horizon.

His caddie, Tim Tucker, took the high road, telling Golfweek via text before DeChambeau teed off on Thursday that he “wouldn’t be surprised to see him win Rocket Mortgage. He is hitting it great.” So, what went wrong for DeChambeau this week? If only we could have asked him.

He mentioned in his pre-tournament interview that his wedge game would be key and it clearly let him down. He ranked 152nd in the field in proximity to the hole. He led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee in the first round (second overall) and driving distance, but failed to take advantage of it. He ranked 148th out of 156 in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, losing nearly 3.5 strokes.

Shooting even par on Thursday, with preferred lies, left DeChambeau needing to make up ground on Friday and he played a clean card on the back nine, his first nine holes of the day, making two birdies at the par 5s and the rest pars. He was poised to make a run, but his best efforts backfired. A sloppy chip that raced 18 feet past the hole led to a bogey at the first and he had to work hard to salvage par at the second.

DeChambeau did an interesting thing at the third hole, which was listed at 398 yards on Friday. He waited for the green to clear. “I’ve never seen that happen on the PGA Tour, where you’re waiting for par-4 greens to clear of that length,” said Kramer Hickok, who played in DeChambeau’s group.

DeChambeau gave the crowd what they waited for, belting a 347-yard blast – “I missed it,” he said with a smile – and it sent the crowd into a frenzy. But it was all for naught as from 50 yards, he wedged 23 feet below the hole and made par.

“Great drive, though,” a fan said as DeChambeau walked to the next tee with his head down.

He made a birdie at the par-5 fourth and things were looking up again, but that’s when he hit his “I hate golf” shot and made bogeys at Nos. 5 and 6 to go back to even par.

“No wonder he looks so pissed,” one fan said to another when they discovered he’d dropped another stroke.

DeChambeau looked dejected and it’s easy to guess – he didn’t speak to the media so we can’t say for sure – that the loss of his caddie or perhaps being trolled yet again by Brooks Koepka, who declared July 1 to be Caddie Appreciation Day, distracted DeChambeau from the task at hand.

He made one final run at making the cut, holing a 7-foot birdie at the par-5 seventh hole. And so when it was his turn to hit at the 361-yard eighth hole, the easiest hole on the course which had already surrendered 28 birdies to the field on the day, DeChambeau, the big bopper, waited again for the green to clear. He even joked at one point, “Did I fake you out?” when the crowd thought he might hit.

“I try not to watch,” said Hickock, who beat DeChambeau by four strokes over 36 holes despite averaging nearly 40 yards less off the tee.

DeChambeau crushed his drive 343 yards into the left rough, pitched to 7 feet and had to have the putt to keep alive his chances of making the cut. He missed.

Last year, he left Detroit with a trophy and the validation that his Incredible Bulk experiment was working. This time, he left without a caddie, with question marks about his game and without saying a word.

Related

How Cobra's Ben Schomin became Bryson DeChambeau's emergency caddie at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Brooks Koepka's caddie appreciation tweet lands right as Bryson DeChambeau parts ways with longtime looper

Bryson DeChambeau and his caddie part ways ahead of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Recommended Stories

  • Masters champion Matsuyama out of PGA event with Covid-19

    Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew from the US PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic before Friday's second round after testing positive for Covid-19.

  • Watch: British musician Sam Harrop nails Bryson-caddie breakup with pitch-perfect parody

    This U.K.-based songwriter turns golf's social news into song, with this week's tribute to Bryson DeChambeau a worthy brain worm.

  • Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from Rocket Mortgage after positive COVID-19 test

    Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama withdrew prior to his second round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19; British Open now in doubt

    Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic prior to the second round after testing positive for COVID

  • Bryson DeChambeau's caddie quits after tensions come to the boil

    The Mad Scientist requires a new lab assistant. Just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was due to tee it up in defence of his Rocket Mortgage Classic, long-time caddie Tim Tucker walked out on his startled employer. Inevitably, DeChambeau’s management team insisted the split was mutual, but sources indicate that the pair had an argument during Wednesday’s pro-am in Detroit and it proved to be the straw that broke the bagman’s back. Tucker first met DeChambeau when the Californian was 15 years old a

  • Bryson DeChambeau, caddie Tim Tucker part ways before Rocket Mortgage

    Bryson DeChambeau and caddie Tim Tucker mutually agreed to part ways on Wednesday night.

  • Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws in Detroit

    Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic after testing positive for COVID-19. The PGA Tour made the announcement Friday just before Matsuyama was scheduled to start his second round. Tour officials were unable to say whether Matsuyama has been vaccinated.

  • China investigates Didi over cybersecurity days after its huge IPO

    BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -Didi Global's shares fell more than 10% in New York on Friday after China's cyberspace agency said it had launched an investigation into the Chinese ride-hailing giant to protect national security and the public interest. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on its website that Didi was not allowed to register new users during its investigation, which was announced just two days after Didi began trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Beijing-based Didi said in a statement to Reuters that it planned to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks and would cooperate fully with the relevant government authority.

  • The Skincare Products We Should All Use, According to a Chanel Skin Expert

    Get an A-list glow at home.

  • Rory McIlroy bounces back from slow start to make cut at Irish Open

    Rory McIlroy bounced back from his mediocre opening at the Irish Open with a 67 and then revealed that whereas he once felt the weight of expectancy at his national championship, now he can take inspiration from the vibrant support. On five under par, McIlroy is still eight off the lead, held by the Australian Lucas Herbert, who added a 67 to Thursday’s 64. But with the cut at Mount Juliet falling on three-under, McIlroy’s first objective was to qualify for the weekend after his first-round 72.

  • Lightning absorb Canadiens' best to claim 2-0 series lead in Stanley Cup Final

    Montreal was far improved in Game 2, but the overall effort still fell short in a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

  • Mark Cuban Net Worth: A Look at ‘Shark Tank’ Investor’s Incredible Fortune

    Entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist Mark Cuban began building his fortune in 1990 with the sale of his technology startup, MicroSolutions.Three decades later, his business ventures and stakes in...

  • Flight recording reveals confusion and chaos as a cargo plane made an emergency water landing near Hawaii

    A Boeing 737-200 cargo plane made an emergency landing in the water early Friday morning after having trouble with both of its engines.

  • When 7 Twitch Creators Came Together to Speak on ‘Collective Trauma’ of Anti-Asian Hate

    At the height of Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month (APIHM), Asian creatives were spotlighted at the forefront of Twitch, and for many of them, it was their first time celebrating it. This past year’s rise in anti-Asian hate continues to throttle the Asian community and leave a great deal of people, especially elders and women, feeling vulnerable, isolated and afraid. Variety gamers AtomicMari (Mari Takahashi), Snowlit (Snowy) and BlacKoreaNate (Nathan Thomas); travel vlogger Bawnsai (Jenny); former sushi chef TheHungerService (L.A.); and fitness aficionados TominationTime (Tom and Helen) shared their struggles with the wave of violence, how they still show up to stream and why members of the Asian community need each other now more than ever.

  • By protecting Dan Snyder, the NFL potentially protected other owners

    The NFL, based on Beth Wilkinson’s investigation, generally found serious misconduct within the Washington Football Team. The NFL will not be sharing specific details about the behavior that resulted in the broad-brush findings that culminated in a $10 million fine, up to $7 million in attorneys’ fees, and a “voluntary” relinquishment of day-to-day control of [more]

  • Florida City developer who returned deposits sells property

    A South Dade developer who in February returned deposits to buyers at the Grand Palms single-family home and townhouse development in Florida City has sold the site.

  • Davis Thompson shoots 63, takes lead at Rocket Classic

    Davis Thompson, in his third PGA Tour event as a professional, is leading the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “Sounds good on Sunday," Thompson said after matching a Detroit Golf Club record with a 9-under 63 to take the early first-round lead. Brandon Hagy, Tom Lewis and Joaquin Niemann were two shots back.

  • Judge blocks Florida law aimed at punishing social media

    A federal judge on Wednesday blocked for the time being a new Florida law that sought to punish large social media businesses like Facebook and Twitter if they remove content or ban politicians. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle granted a preliminary injunction stopping the new law from being enforced. The law — which was supposed to take effect on Thursday — enabled the state to fine large social media companies $250,000 a day if they remove an account of a statewide political candidate, and $25,000 a day if they remove an account of someone running for a local office.

  • Hogs land 3-star DB Jaylin Lewis from Tennessee

    When he wrapped up his official visit to Fayetteville about two weeks ago, Jaylen Lewis said it was his first time in Arkansas, but it wouldn’t be his last. Perhaps the three-star defensive back from Tennessee was tipping his hand, as he promptly moved his commitment date up by 3.5 weeks and ultimately picked the Razorbacks on Friday. Lewis is the 13th member of the Razorbacks’ 2022 recruiting class.

  • Bryson DeChambeau suddenly splits with longtime caddie, Brooks Koepka immediately pokes fun

    The split came just hours before Bryson DeChambeau was set to defend his title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.