Bryce Young added to injury report as full participant with thigh injury on Thursday

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young popped up on Thursday's injury report, but it doesn't look like the team will have to worry about his availability for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Panthers list Young as a full participant with a thigh issue. It's not clear when the problem cropped up, but it doesn't seem like it will be a factor for Sunday unless Young's status changes for the team's final practice of the week.

A couple of Panthers look less likely to play against Dallas after Thursday's practice. Cornerback C.J. Henderson (concussion) and tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) both missed practice after working on Wednesday. Tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) remained out of practice.

Edge rusher Brian Burns (concussion) participated fully for the second straight day, so it looks like he'll return to the lineup. Right tackle Taylor Moton (knee), cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring), tight end Ian Thomas (calf), wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle), right guard Austin Corbett (calf), linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), and safety Xavier Woods (thigh) were the team's limited participants.