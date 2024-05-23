Bryce Mitchell to homeschool his son so he doesn't 'end up turning gay'

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell has some beliefs that go against conventional thinking, and sometimes goes against well-established scientific fact.

The 29-year old Arkansas native believes the Earth is flat. He's accused government agencies of being taken over by satanists and alleges the U.S. government stages mass shootings. And don't even get him started on the Federal Reserve.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Mitchell added two new conspiracies to his belief system. "Thug Nasty" posted a video and captioned it with a warning about 'evil' America.

"yall kno ill get censored for this one. but i dont care. i love kids and i love the truth. we have to fite for our kids or evil will corrupt the next generation. this country is so evil only God can save us. i was told dhs was gunna come get my kid cause i didnt let the doc stick him with a needle. dont let these threats of violence scare u. be prepared and b happy to die for ur kids. thats wat its gunna take to get our freedom back. remember i just got love in my heart so if sumone twists my words and makes me look like the bad guy, u will kno the real enemy," Mitchell wrote.

In the video, Mitchell told his 495,000 Instagram followers that vaccines cause autism and public schools can make children homosexuals. Because of those two things, he's decided to homeschool his son, Tucker.

“I want to encourage ya’ll not to vaccinate your children because I think it’s bad for their health,” Mitchell said on Instagram. “It could potentially kill them. Give them some type of, um, make them autistic. Seriously, these vaccines are poisonous. Don’t vaccinate your kids.”

“Tucker’s also going to be homeschooled,” Mitchell continued. “We’re gonna have to homeschool all our kids or they’re going to end up turning gay and that’s the reason I’m gonna homeschool Tucker. I don’t want him to be a communist, I don’t want him to worship Satan, and I don’t want him to be gay.

“Out of the public schools, they took the most valuable book of all time. The number one selling book of all time. The oldest, most accurate historical document there ever was — the bible. They took it out of the schools and replaced it with Edgar Allen Poe who shacked up with his cousin. My son ain’t gonna be reading no Edgar Allen Poe. He’s going to be reading the bible. That’s just how it is and I’m just telling you, if you don’t teach your kid these things, it’s gonna be fed right to the devil. We’re not gonna let that happen here.”

Mitchell (16-2) is ranked 12th in the UFC's 145-pound weight class. He last fought in December, losing to Josh Emmett by knockout on the UFC 296 main card. He made his way to the UFC through The Ultimate Fighter reality series, appearing in the 27th season of the show in 2018. He advanced to the semifinals but was eliminated by eventual winner Brad Katona.