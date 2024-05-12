Bryce Mitchell down with Sean Woodson’s UFC St. Louis callout: ‘I need some money’

It didn’t take long for Sean Woodson to line up his potential next assignment.

Woodson (12-1-1 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC) on Saturday used some of his time on the microphone to make a callout after his unanimous decision win over Alex Caceres (21-15 MMA, 16-13 UFC) on the UFC on ESPN 56 main card at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Woodson took aim at fellow featherweight Bryce Mitchell (16-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC), and Mitchell wasted no time letting loose with a response.

“I just beat a top 15-ranked guy,” Woodson told Michael Bisping in his in-cage post-fight interview. “I feel like I should be (ranked in the) top 15 next. Next, I want Bryce Mitchell. I want No. 10, then I want No. 5, then I want a title shot.”

Within minutes after Woodson left the cage in front of his home fans in St. Louis, Mitchell let him know his callout was not in vain.

“When and where, dude? When and where?” Mitchell posted in a video on social media. “I’m sitting here watching this sh*t. I’m ready. I need some money. I’m ready to fight you. Tell me where.”

https://twitter.com/ThugnastyMMA/status/1789454185219477708

Mitchell started his career 15-0, including 6-0 in the UFC. But at UFC 282, he was choked out by new champion Ilia Topuria on his ascent to the title. He rebounded with a win over Dan Ige, but three months later, this past December, was brutally knocked out by Josh Emmett.

Mitchell was born and lives in Arkansas. Woodson was fighting in front of his home fans in St. Louis in Missouri, Arkansas’ neighbor to the north.

“It’s a dream come true being in the UFC, but this right here is another dream come true,” Woodson said about fighting at home. “I can’t even put it into words. I feel like I’m going to sound like an idiot if I even try. But it’s a dream come true.”

Woodson is 5-0-1 since the lone loss of his career, which came nearly four years ago to Julian Erosa. He was building on a split decision win over Charles Jourdain earlier this year heading into the fight with Caceres, which now stands as arguably his most prolific win.

Woodson said he thinks he’s someone to watch out for at 145 pounds.

“I’m the dark horse in this division,” he said. “I can be the best in the world. I have everything it takes to get there. The world just doesn’t know it yet. I know it, my team knows it, and my city knows it. I’m coming for that belt. I promise you.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie