Bryan Woo, Matt Brash closing in on rehab outings for Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE - Bryan Woo and Matt Brash are both closing in on potential rehab assignments for the Seattle Mariners as they work their way back from spring training injuries.

General manager Justin Hollander said on Friday that Woo threw an up-and-down bullpen earlier in the day to simulate working with an inning break. He will progress to a live batting practice and then head out on a three-inning rehab assignment. Hollander thought Woo would need two rehab outings before coming off the injured list.

"It's hard to ask a guy to throw three innings and then 'hey, go out in the big leagues, and don't go short today'" Hollander said. "Because you don't know what's going to happen in a big game the day before or the day after, so you want to make sure you're doing right, not just by him, but by the other 25 guys on the roster, specifically the other 12 pitchers on the roster."

Woo had inflammation in his right elbow that caused the Mariners to briefly shut him down toward the end of spring training.

Brash threw a live batting practice session earlier in the week and is scheduled to throw another sometime over the weekend. If that goes well, Brash is expected to join Triple-A Tacoma for a rehab assignment when the team leaves on their next road trip Thursday. Brash was shut down last month due to an elbow issue early in spring training.

"He felt good after the first one. He really got after it. I heard it was very good," Hollander said. "So we'll see how this one goes in the next couple of days and then we'll plan from there, but I think, if all goes well, it's safe to assume that he will be in Tacoma as we head out on the road trip."

Gregory Santos is throwing from 75 feet currently and will look to push back to 105 feet some time next week. If that goes well, Santos can then begin throwing off a mound again. Santos was shut down due to a sore lat muscle earlier this month and didn't even really get started in spring training.

"Again, it's a progression," Hollander said. "We have to be safe. We have to be somewhat conservative so that we don't push him to a point where we have another setback or something like that, but he is doing well.

Reliever Eduard Bazardo will throw his first live session in a batting practice setting on Saturday. Bazardo missed all of spring training with a rotator cuff strain.

"He's doing well," Hollander said. "We want to be cautious with it obviously, we'll see what goes after the live but he's doing well and on track."

Relievers Cody Bolton and Collin Snider are both looking like they'll be ready to return after the minimum 15-day stint on the injured list. Bolton was dealing with a medical issue in Toronto while Snider had a ball hit back at him and hammered his knee.

"We anticipate both those guys being ready to go approximately at the time that they're eligible to be activated," Hollander said.

The one position player injury of note remains utility player Sam Haggerty, who is on a rehab assignment with Tacoma. Haggerty missed a large portion of spring training due to a personal medical issue. He's 5-for-15 in four games played with the Rainiers and will continue to work with the team as he tries to get his timing back in the minors. Haggerty is expected to be activated at the end of his rehab stint.

