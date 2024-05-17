Bruno Tiberti Joins Georgia Tennis Staff

ATHENS, Ga. — Bruno Tiberti has been named the assistant coach of the Georgia men’s tennis team, incoming head coach Jamie Hunt announced on Thursday afternoon.

“I am thrilled to welcome Bruno, his wife Luchi and their precious daughter Tina to the Georgia Tennis family,” said Coach Hunt. “He is an extremely accomplished coach at both the college and ATP level and will undoubtedly make us one of the best coaching staffs in the country. He’s a hard worker and a proven winner. I can’t wait for him to get to Athens to start working with our student-athletes.”

Tiberti has served as the assistant coach at the University of Texas-Arlington since January 2021. During his time on staff with the Mavericks, the program reached the NCAA Tournament in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, marking the first time the team has reached the event in consecutive seasons since doing so in 2000 and 2001. Texas-Arlington went undefeated in conference play and swept the Western Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships in each of the last two seasons.

He also served as the volunteer assistant at Georgia Gwinnett College in 2014 and 2015 where the program earned its second NAIA National Championship during Tiberti’s second season.

“It’s such an honor to become a part of this legendary program,” said Tiberti. “I cannot wait to join the coaching staff with Jamie and Bryce who are hungry to achieve big things. I am ready to embrace this opportunity and enjoy every second of it. Go Dawgs!”

Since 2020, Tiberti has served as the tennis captain for the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club, a first league team in Argentina. He helped lead the team to a championship in 2022 alongside nine other ATP players.

While coaching at the professional level, Tiberti coached Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni to a historic finish at the Cincinnati Masters Series as the pair was the first Latin American tandem to claim the title. The pair also earned wins at the Washington DC ATP 500 in 2023. Tiberti also coached former top-eight player Diego Schwartzman during high-level results at the TP 250 Zhuhai, ATP 500 Beijing, Masters Series Shanghai, ATP 500 Tokyo, ATP 500 Basel, Masters 1000 Shanghai, Brisbane ATP 250 and Australian Open.

Tiberti’s teams have achieved success off the tennis courts as well. During his time at UT-Arlington, the program claimed the highest team grade point average among the school’s sports teams in both years. The Mavericks men’s tennis team also won the community service award in 2023 and achieved second place this year.

During his playing career, Tiberti reached a career-best ATP ranking of 650. He won a pair of national titles as a collegiate student-athlete, claiming the Division-II title at Oklahoma Christian University and the NAIA team title at Georgia Gwinnett, reaching a number one individual ranking at the ladder.

Tiberti earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and International Business at Oklahoma Christian, a Bachelor of Business Administration at George Gwinnett and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration at Texas-Arlington.

Tiberti is a native Argentinian but spent time in his youth in Geneva, Switzerland. He then returned to Argentina when he was 10 to further pursue tennis. He is a soccer fan and supports his local hometown team, Rosario Central. He is married to Luciana Antonicelli and together have a daughter named Tina.