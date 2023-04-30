Bruins vs. Panthers live stream: Watch NHL first round Game 7 online originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Few experts predicted it would happen, but a Game 7 is needed to determine the winner of the first-round playoff series between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers.

The Bruins were expected to win this series pretty comfortably. They had the best regular season in NHL history and set league records for the most wins and the most points. They have an incredibly deep roster, including the best goaltending duo. They also took a 3-1 series lead.

But the Panthers have battled back and are one victory away from pulling off a stunning and historic upset. Florida is playing with house money entering Sunday's showdown at TD Garden. All of the pressure is on the Bruins.

But it's not an unfamiliar scenario for the B's. They have 21 players with Game 7 experience, compared to six players on the Panthers roster. Home ice has not been an advantage in this series. In fact, the road team has won four of the first six games. The Bruins, who were a league-leading 34-4-3 at home in the regular season, are hoping that trend reverses.

The first goal will also be very important. The team that scores first is 6-0 in this series. The Bruins went 43-1-3 in the regular season when opening the scoring.

Will the Panthers stun the hockey world and move on to the second round, or will the Bruins avoid disaster and set up another playoff meeting with the Toronto Maple Leafs? Here's everything you need to know to watch Bruins vs. Panthers Game 7 on Sunday night.

What time do the Bruins play the Panthers?

Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.

What TV channel is Bruins vs. Panthers?

Bruins-Panthers will air on TNT.

How to stream Bruins vs. Panthers live online

Game 7 live steam: TNT