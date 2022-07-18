Bruins announce two free agent signings, one entry-level contract

Bruins announce signings of Jack Ahcan, Matt Filipe, Ryan Mast originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins announced three signings Monday, but none of the players were named Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci or David Pastrnak.

The B's signed 2021 sixth-round draft pick Ryan Mast to a three-year entry-level contract with an NHL salary cap hit of $850,000. He tallied 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 59 games for the OHL's Sarnia Sting last season.

The Bruins also announced a one-year, two-way contract for defenseman Jack Ahcan. The deal includes a $750,000 cap hit at the NHL level. Ahcan played in a career-high six games for the Bruins last season.

Boston's other signing is a one-year, two-way deal for center Matt Filipe. His contract carries a $787,500 cap hit in the NHL. He posted 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 59 games for the AHL's Providence Bruins in 2021-22.