Browns S Ronnie Harrison Jr. ejected after retaliatory shove to face of Chiefs coach

Things got testy early during Sunday's showdown between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, leading to the first ejection of the NFL season.

With 4:59 remaining in the first quarter, Cleveland defenders ran Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of bounds near the Kansas City sideline. A scuffle ensued, and a late flag was thrown.

CBS cameras didn't catch the infraction live. But replay showed a rare sight in the NFL — a player and an opposing coach involved in a physical interaction. The TV broadcast showed Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. stand up from the pile of players and shove a Chiefs assistant identified as running backs coach Greg Lewis in the face.

Officials didn't initially eject Harrison, but issued a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to the Chiefs. Upon further review from replay officials, Harrison was issued a personal foul and ejected from the game.

A second angle showed what prompted the altercation.

After Harrison stepped over Edwards-Helaire, Lewis shoved Harrison. Then Harrison shoved him back in the face.

Lewis remained in the game. The Chiefs went on to score a field goal on the drive, cutting their early deficit to 8-3.

Cleveland went on to open a 22-10 lead, but the Chiefs rallied for a 33-29 win in a result that could end up playing a critical role in AFC playoff seeding.