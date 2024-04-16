Browns WR Amari Cooper cracks All-Pro CB Sauce Gardner’s top five WRs

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper received high praise from superstar cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. The New York Jet was asked to name his top five wide receivers and named Cooper along with Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Devante Adams, and CeeDee Lamb.

Gardner is very familiar with Cleveland as the Browns have played the Jets in Gardner’s first two seasons. Cooper missed the last game against the Jets with an injury. But in the first matchup, Cooper had one touchdown and 101 yards on nine receptions.

Cooper is the most underrated wide receiver in the NFL. The former first-round pick has never been selected to an All-Pro team in his nine-year career. He’s only made five Pro Bowls including this past season.

Cooper was the first receiver in Browns history to have back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Cooper’s unique blend of size, speed, and strength makes him a near-impossible assignment to cover. Cooper’s deliberate, craftsman-like approach to route running has transformed him into a guru.

Cooper is seen as a mentor to a host of younger receivers. New Browns’ wide receiver Jerry Jeudy mentioned how he looked forward to learning more from Cooper now that they’re teammates. It’s rewarding to watch the new crop of NFL All-Pros respect Cooper for the legend he is.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire