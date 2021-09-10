Browns waive Greg Senat from I.R., hold tryouts for 5 free agents

The Cleveland Browns were busy working on the bottom of the roster this week.

The team waived offensive tackle Greg Senat from the injured reserve list. Senat was placed on I.R. prior to the initial 53-man roster being established, ending his 2021 chances with Cleveland. He suffered a knee injury. Senat is now free to sign with another NFL team and play in 2021.

The Browns also held tryouts for five free agents.

DT Andrew Brown

TE Miller Forristal

DT Isaiah Mack

CB Bryan Mills

TE Dax Raymond

None of the auditions resulted in immediate signings with the team.