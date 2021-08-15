Browns TE Stephen Carlson likely out for season with knee injury

The Cleveland Browns’ primary goal in the preseason is to stay as healthy as possible. Given the nature of the NFL, it is unlikely any team will come out unscathed.

During the opening preseason game, the Browns saw tight end Stephen Carlson and linebacker Mack Wilson leave the game with injuries. During today’s press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski did not have an update on the condition of either player.

Both Carlson and Wilson were competing for backup roles on a very deep team with Super Bowl aspirations. Unfortunately for Carlson, that competition seems to be over as reports are out that he will miss the season with a knee injury:

Fear that Browns TE Stephen Carlson suffered a season-ending knee injury last night, per source — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) August 15, 2021

First reported by The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook, Carlson’s injury could lead Cleveland to alter the makeup of their roster going into Week 1. Most expected Carlson to make the roster as the team’s fourth tight end behind Austin Hooper, David Njoku and Harrison Bryant. Instead, the team could look to keep an extra player at another position while utilizing the flexibility of Andy Janovich, if needed, as a blocker.

We will continue to update you on all Browns injury-related issues here on Browns Wire.