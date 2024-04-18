Browns sign former first round OL Germain Ifedi

After a roster spot opened up along their offensive line after Justin Murray retired, the Cleveland Browns have now signed a former first round pick in Germain Ifedi.

While Ifedi’s career has not lived up to that of the first rounder that he was of the Seattle Seahawks back in the 2016 NFL draft, he has started a great deal of NFL games throughout his eight-year career.

Look for Ifedi to be a camp body on the 90-man roster during training camp, but he is a long shot to make the Browns roster as they look to get back in the playoffs again in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire